SACRAMENTO - Buddy Hield scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, to lead seven Sacramento players in double figures.

Justin Jackson made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Harry Giles III scored 16.

Josh Childress, who played eight seasons in the NBA, led Maccabi Haifa with 18 points.

KINGS: Kosta Koufos, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Iman Shumpert did not play. ... Frank Mason scored 13 points with eight assists and five steals. ... Willie Cauley-Stein had 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

MACCABI HAIFA: Kennedy Meeks had 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

UP NEXT: Sacramento (2-2) plays host to Utah on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.