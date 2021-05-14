Kings eliminated from posteason following 116-110 loss to Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings will miss out on the NBA's postseason for the 15th consecutive season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 in the first of a back-to-back between the teams.

Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points, and Ja Morant had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.