Kings fans dropping big bucks on Kings gear

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hyped Sacramento Kings fans are showing their support from near and far and are dishing out thousands of dollars on Kings gear.

Everything from hats to shirts and shoes are flying off the shelves as proud fans try to get their hands on all the gear they can afford.

"You want to be proud, Sacramento proud, so when our team is winning, everybody's just 'purpled' out," said Neko Swavey, a Kings Superfan.

Swavey, a local DJ, says he's been a fan ever since he was a kid. The super fan dropped a hundred dollars on Kings merchandise, and he's not the only one.

"It's going out faster than we can get it in. The people coming in to get the stuff, sometimes we might not have their size simply because of how many people come in and grab some of the Kings gear," said Prince Ross, an employee at Getta Clue.

Getta Clue, which is inside the Arden Fair Mall, says in a typical day, there could be anywhere from 40 to 60 people coming in and looking for items.

A few miles away, in Midtown, The Sacramento Store says fans are looking for anything with the team's name or a playoffs mention.

"We dropped like our own playoff edition t-shirt. We've sold out of it 8 times. Its been like a non-stop line in here. People out the door. People are waiting for us at the door most days for us to open. Come and grab their Sacramento gear and go to the game," said Zayn Silmi, the owner and founder of the Sacramento Store in Midtown.

The store usually doesn't even open on Mondays, but with it being game day, they decided to open their doors.

Silmi says he's seen people come in and spend up to a thousand dollars.

The hope is that the Kings win the championship.

"This is what we've been waiting for for a very long time," said Silmi.

But even if they don't, fans say their memorabilia will be with them forever to remind them of this moment.

"You see somebody on the street and you just yell, 'Light the Beam.' And everybody's yelling, 'Light the Beam.' It's just a thing that brings Sacramento together. and that's what we are -- we're a city that needs to be together. If it's the Kings that brings us together, then let it be then," said Swavey.

