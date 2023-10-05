Kings Fox, Sabonis selected for All-NBA Third Team

Even with the end of the Kings' postseason run, wins are still coming in.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The accolades won't stop coming for the Sacramento Kings, even after their season came to an end.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were selected for the All-NBA Third Team.

The two Kings were joined by Lebron James, of the LA Lakers; Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trailblazers; and Julius Randle, of the New York Knicks.

Fox and Sabonis were critical to the Kings historic year that saw end of the NBA's longest playoff drought and also saw them go toe-to-toe with the defending champion Warriors in the first-round of the playoffs.

Fox was also recognized as the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year and the Head Coach Mike Brown was the unanimous choice for Coach of the Year.

Kings GM Monte McNair won Executive of the Year and forward Keegan Murray was selected for the All-Rookie First Team.