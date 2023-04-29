Kings fan shell out hundreds for game 7 tickets

Don't want to pay $400+ for a ticket? Catch the game live, exclusively airing on ABC10 in the Sacramento area Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans hoping to light the beam at the Golden1 Center Sunday will have to pay hundreds of dollars to see that moment happen in person if the Kings win.

According to Ticketmaster, hundreds of tickets are still available for Sunday's historic matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, but fans won't be paying any less than $448.

The cheapest ticket, as of Saturday morning, is in the upper section 213. The price is $448.

The most expensive ticket in the arena will set one loyal fan back $8,853. The ticket is a floor seat and only two are available.

The game tips off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Golden 1 Center. Watch parties are being coordinated at businesses across the Sacramento region.

The game will be aired exclusively on ABC10 or your local ABC station.

► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.

Watch more from ABC10: The Sacramento Kings Force Game 7! | Locked On Kings