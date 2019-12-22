SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points, Jae Crowder added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 119-115.

Seven Grizzlies reached double figures in points, including 16 from Dillon Brooks. Grayson Allen and Ja Morant had 13 each as Memphis snapped a two-game losing streak.

READ ALSO: Monk's big 4th quarter lifts Hornets over Kings 110-102

Unknown donor from Europe gave this UC Davis grad a second shot at life during cancer battle

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox scored 22. Richaun Holmes had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Inside Folsom State Prison with the Sacramento Kings