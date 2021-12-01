Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.
Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.
The Kings are in the midst of a 7 game home streak with the next matchup happening Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m.