Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help

The Sacramento Kings pull off a 127-122 late victory against the Indiana Pacers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.

Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.

The Kings are in the midst of a 7 game home streak with the next matchup happening Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m.

De'Aaron Fox with the emphatic dunk to put the Kings up 123-117. Yikes. Speed kills. pic.twitter.com/YUsJpKQuvh — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 12, 2021

De'Aaron Fox with his 7th 20-point performance of the young season tonight. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 12, 2021

Luke Walton says De'Aaron Fox's defense to start the game set the tone for the Kings — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 12, 2021

Luke Walton says tonight's win over the Pacers was the best win of the young season. He said Indiana is probably the most physical team in the NBA — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 12, 2021