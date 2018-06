The 2018 NBA Draft is almost here and the Sacramento Kings want you to spend it with them.

The Kings are hosting a Draft Watch Party inside the Golden 1 Center for fans to celebrate the team's No. 2 overall selection on Thursday, June 21.

The doors open at 4 p.m. with $2 food and drink specials, live music, prize opportunities, and more.

The event is free admission and you can claim your free ticket, here.

