The Kings may have suffered their first loss of the new NBA season and training camp doesn't open in Sacramento until Tuesday.

The team announced that their second-year guard suffered "a minor injury to his left knee" which will result in a arthroscopic procedure set for Monday in New York.

Last Monday, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 26, exited a game with pain in his left knee while competing with the Serbian National Team in a World Cup Qualifying contest with Estonia.

Following his rookie season with Sacramento, Bogdanovic had surgery on April 25 to repair a tear in his meniscus in that same knee. He was sidelined, away from basketball activity for 8-10 weeks for recovery time.

While the recent injury is located in the same knee that was operated on back in April, it is not believed that the new injury is as severe and recovery time should not be as lengthy.

No timetable has been announced for Bogdaovic, but the Kings are expected to announce one following Monday's procedure, which will be performed by Dr. Riley Williams of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Last season, Bogdanovic was a starter in 53 of the 78 games he appeared in for Sacramento averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and nearly three assists per contest. He was named to the NBA's All-NBA Rookie Second Team and even collected the MVP award during the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

