Kings make 22 3s, Holmes star in 140-110 win over Hornets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assist just two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals.