Kings open preseason with a 117-106 victory over shorthanded Suns

The Sacramento Kings cruised past the Suns 117-106, as Phoenix played without the services of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Monday’s preseason opener at Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings cruised past the Suns 117-106, as Phoenix played without the services of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Harrison Barnes scored a game high 18 points and Marvin Bagley chipped in with 15 to lead Sacramento.

Kings and Suns from the first half. Richaun Holmes put-back, a Tyrese Haliburton buzzer beater and some pretty solid defense to tip-off the preseason. pic.twitter.com/hyszsCfeEe — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 5, 2021

Bagley and Barnes were joined in the Kings’ starting lineup by De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Richaun Holmes. Head coach Luke Walton said in the days leading up to the exhibition that Monday’s starters and rotations would be tinkered with in future preseason tests.

Buddy Hield and rookie Davion Mitchell were the first calls off Sacramento’s bench. Mitchell, known for his defensive talents, helped set a tone with the second unit, to help the Kings build a 22-point lead. The former Baylor star even finished with as a +20 in the plus-minus rating, which was the highest mark from both teams.

Sacramento outrebounded Phoenix 61-44.

Walton was critical of the team’s performance following the game, pointing out many areas of improvement needed, including limiting the number of turnovers, as both teams committed 16 on the night.

Booker is working his way back from a bout with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated and missing the first three days of training camp. Jae Crowder also joined Booker and Paul on the bench.

Landry Shamet and Jalen Smith each led the with 13 points apiece for the Suns.

The Kings will travel to Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon before meeting the Clippers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.