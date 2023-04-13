King's fandom: How a passion became a profession

Kings collectibles are flying off the shelf.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Generational Sacramento Kings fans have taken their passion and let it grow into a thriving business of sports card collecting.

Imran Pouladi is the owner of True Sports Cards & Collectibles and has a large variety of King’s memorabilia in his stock.

He says he and his dad went to games together when he was young, creating a strong bond to the team.

“That’s what’s drawn me to team. This connection between the team, the city, the area and my father," said Pouladi. "I lost my dad when I was 11 so being a Kings fan ever since has been such an important part of me keeping that connection with my dad."

That King’s passion has become his day job. He says they saw an immediate spike in the business when the Kings started their playoff run.

“Interest in Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox has always been the star and Domantas Sabonis, people really love a guy that’s hard working,” said Pouladi.

Some of those players and their collectables brought Tyron Garcia into the shop to sell his Kings cards.

“I have Huerter, Mitchell, Sabonis and I had Fox autographed ones, but I moved those people want to buy Kings cards right now,” said Garcia.

But for Pouladi, it’s bigger than business — it's generations forming a connection.

“My baby’s name is Beckett and I hope that he is connected to me the same way I am connected to my dad through [the Kings,]” said Pouladi.

Kevin Huerter has inked a deal with True Sports Cards & Collectibles making them the exclusive autograph and memorabilia partner, a source told ABC10.