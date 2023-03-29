3 ways the Kings can clinch the playoffs Wednesday night

The playoff chase continues to Portland, but there are other ways the Kings bust the playoff drought Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings clash with the Portland Trailblazers for another shot at busting their playoff drought.

Multiple clinching scenarios have yet to play out for the Kings the past few days, but Wednesday night, they'll have three ways to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The first is, of course, a victory of the Trailblazers, recouping the loss they suffered at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, they also clinch if the Timberwolves or LA Clippers lose their respective games as well. The Clippers vie against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the Timberwolves square off against the Phoenix Suns.

WATCH ALSO: