Kings practice updates: Sabonis to play in game 7 despite eye injury

The practice comes ahead of Sunday's must-win playoff matchup airing at 12:30 p.m. on ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After an electrifying game Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, the Sacramento Kings are back home preparing for an historic first-round playoff game 7.

The team held practice Saturday where power forward Domantas Sabonis addressed concerns over an eye injury sustained during Friday's matchup in San Francisco.

Sabonis said that his eye was sore, but that he will still be playing Sunday afternoon. While he is a bit concerned about his vision, he thanked fans for their support.

The injury, described as a cut under his left eye, happened on a jump ball with Golden State's Kevon Looney in the second quarter.

Small forward Keegan Murray was spotted working on his three point shots during Saturday's practice.

Keegan Murray working on his three point shot today during practice. pic.twitter.com/l3MsNuGTLc — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 29, 2023

Sunday's game begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

The game is being carried by ABC and will air exclusively on ABC10. A watch party is being planned right outside of the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the must-win game are still on sale ranging in prices from $448 to $8,853.

