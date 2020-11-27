Sacramento Kings set to face Blazers, Warriors during 4-game preseason

The Kings will play two games at home and two on the road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings announced its upcoming four-game preseason, which include only two opponents.

The Kings' preseason will consist of two home and two road games against the Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 11 and 13, the road games, and Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15 and 17, the home games.

The league kicks off regular season play on Tuesday, Dec. 22, for a 72-game schedule. Training camps across the league will open on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The schedule news comes after a flurry of NBA activity following the NBA board of governor's approval of the condensed season. The NBA Draft kicked off that activity on Wednesday, Nov. 18. With the 12th pick, the Kings selected 6-foot-5, 20-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State.

Days later, on Sunday, Nov. 22, free agents were able to sign with teams. So far in free agency, the Kings signed guard De’Aaron Fox to a four-year deal worth $163 million, which includes a clause that could reach the super-max at $195.6 million, if he reaches specific milestones, according to sources. The team also signed Hassan Whiteside, but lost Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The NBA's regular season schedule will be released in two parts, with the first half of the schedule set to be announced, "in the coming days." The second half of the season's schedule will be released at a later time.

Information about ticket sales and whether these games would include fans in the arenas was not included in the announcement of the preseason schedule.

