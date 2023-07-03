Kings reveal new threads for 2023-24 NBA season

The Kings will be wearing a simplified version of their new uniform during the California Classic and the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have a new look at the ready heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

On Monday, the Kings announced that they'll be wearing redesigned Nike Association, Icon and Statement edition uniforms through the season. Notably, the uniforms change up the prominence of the Kings' purple coloring, with black being the primary color and purple being an accent.

“We are excited to unveil a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We believe our fans will appreciate the modernized Kings script and the return of the popular color scheme.”

Fans get their first look at the Association and Icon editions during the California Classic; they'll be on display at the Golden 1 Center during the event. The Statement edition will be revealed on June 5.

As the Kings wait for the next season, they'll be wearing a simplified version of their new uniform during the California Classic and the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Icon and Association editions can be viewed in the tweet below.

📝⏩ https://t.co/FJBIK5OgDd pic.twitter.com/eyKuu4Ub2b — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

