CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics added 30 and the U.S. beat the World team 161-144 in the Rising Stars game for first- and second-year players at All-Star Weekend.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks finished with 25 points and 10 assists, and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings had 15 assists, five steals and just two points for the U.S. Utah's Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Fox was joined by his Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III on the U.S. team, who scored 14 points off the bench in 16 minutes of action.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons led the World team with 28 points. Chicago's Lauri Markkanen had 21 points for the World squad, and Dallas' Luka Doncic had 13 points and nine assists.

World Team's, Bogdan Bogdanovic, of the Sacramento Kings, runs down the court against the U.S. Team during the NBA All-Star Rising Stars basketball game, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Last year's Rising Stars MVP, Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Kings finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes as a starter for the World Team.

Both teams shot 55 percent.

It was the fifth time the U.S. vs. the World format was used for what was once known as the rookie game. The World now leads the all-time series 3-2, after its two-game winning streak was snapped.

Fox and his Kings teammate Buddy Hield will be part of All-Star Saturday events. Fox will participate in the Skills Challenge, while Hield will compete in the three-point shoot-out.