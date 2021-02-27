Kings snap skid, top Pistons 110-107 in strange finish

DETROIT (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Sacramento blew a 17-point first-quarter lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter.
The Kings held on after Detroit appeared to miss two late free throws intentionally - earlier than the Pistons probably needed to employ that desperate strategy.
Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points.
Harrison Barnes scored 21 for the Kings, who lost rookie Tyrese Haliburton to a sore left calf. He will be re-evaluated in Sacramento on Saturday and has not been ruled out of Sunday's game with the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center.