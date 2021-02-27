Kings snap skid, top Pistons 110-107 in strange finish

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

DETROIT (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Sacramento blew a 17-point first-quarter lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter.

The Kings held on after Detroit appeared to miss two late free throws intentionally - earlier than the Pistons probably needed to employ that desperate strategy.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points.