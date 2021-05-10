Kings spread the scoring, crush Thunder 126-98

The Kings moved within 2½ games of the Spurs for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, recording the largest margin of victory at Golden 1 Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Maurice Harkless and Terence Davis each scored 18 points to lead eight Sacramento players in double figures, and the Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-98.

The 28-point win over Oklahoma City was the Kings' largest margin of victory ever recorded at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

Delon Wright had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Richaun Holmes also had 15 points, Buddy Hield scored 14 and Chimezie Metu added 13 points and eight rebounds as Sacramento won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Darius Bazley scored 18 points and Jaylen Hoard 16 for Oklahoma City.

The Kings moved within 2½ games of San Antonio for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.