Kings tickets drop in price hours before pivotal playoff game 7

The most expensive ticket at the Golden 1 Center is going for $38,500 as of Sunday morning. You can also catch the historic game airing on ABC10 at 12:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ticket prices for the critical final game in the first round of NBA Playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors dropped more than $170 overnight.

With hours to go until tip-off time at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the cheapest tickets inside the Golden 1 Center will cost fans $270. The $270 tickets are verified resale tickets in the upper section 215, according to Ticketmaster.

Standard tickets start at $304 as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday morning, tickets for the highly-anticipated game ranged from $448 to $8,853 compared to a range of $265 to $38,500 as of Sunday.

The most expensive seat in the arena, a resale ticket for $38,500, is courtside.

Free watch parties are being coordinated at businesses across the Sacramento region including one outside of the Golden 1 Center.

"Section 916" opens at 11 a.m. on L Street between 5th Street and 6th Street.

Watch partiers will have access to food trucks and restrooms. The viewing area will be standing room only and availability is on a first come, first served basis until the section fills up.

Down the street, at Ali Youssefi Square at K and 7th Street, the Kings will host a "Playoffs Playground." The free zone will feature a range of activities and is open from 10:30 a.m. until the game begins at 12:30 p.m.

The game will be aired exclusively on ABC10 or your local ABC station. Stay tuned to ABC10 after the game for team coverage and live fan reaction.