Kings to trade Tyrese Hailburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana Pacers

The Kings will make the trade acquiring three players from the Indiana Pacers, including former All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings look to have made a move days ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN, the Kings have made a significant trade Tuesday landing them a two-time all-star player in exchange for three members of the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the trade. In the move, the Kings will trade Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pelicans in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.

ABC10's Sean Cunningham confirms the trade, adding the trade also nets the Kings a future 2nd round draft pick from the Pacers.

Multiple Sources confirm @wojespn report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 8, 2022

Haliburton has been with the Kings since being drafted out of Iowa State University in 2020. Hield has been on the roster for the Kings since 2017 after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson joined the Kings this past offseason.

Sabonis, who has been with the Pacers since 2017, averages 18.9 points with 12.1 rebounds per game. Lamb has been with the Pacers since 2019 starting as a free agent averaging 7.1 points per game and 2.4 rebounds. Holiday has a point per game average of 11 and a rebound per game average of 2.8.

