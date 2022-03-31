x
Kings used balanced scoring attack to beat Rockets 121-118

Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles scored 24 points each, and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Houston Rockets for a 121-118 win.
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) goes up for a dunk over Houston Rockets forwards Usman Garuba, left, and Kenyon Martin Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) - Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles scored 24 points each, and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Houston Rockets for a 121-118 win.

It was a wild back-and-forth game where both teams had double-digit leads before staying close in the fourth quarter. 

The Kings got the win despite big performances from two of Houston’s young stars. Rookie Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, tied a season high with 32 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. had his first career triple-double with 30 points, 12 assists and a career-high 12 rebounds.

