x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

How to watch Kings vs. Warriors in Game 4

Game 4 is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — One of the most exciting playoff series in the NBA is a battle for Northern California supremacy. 

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors have been squaring off in the first round, with Sacramento leading 2-1. The series saw the underdog Kings strike first against the defending champions with two wins in a row, but the Warriors struck back in Game 3 at the Chase Center, making the series 2-1.

Game 4 is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and fans will find out if the Kings can extend their lead or if the Warriors can tie up the series. Game 5 will bring the series back to Sacramento on April 26.

Here's how to watch.

How to Watch

The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be aired on ABC at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

However, you can also tune in through Sactown Sports 1140AM.

While the Kings do have a watch party for the away game at the Golden 1 Center, those tickets are sold out.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

'Light The Beam': 5 artists work together for new Kings mural

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Kings Coach Mike Brown on 3-point shots, Keegan Murray, playoff spotlight

Before You Leave, Check This Out