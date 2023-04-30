The biggest game in Northern California has arrived | Kings vs. Warriors Updates

The underdog Kings and the defending champion Warriors square off one more time in a "win or go home" match.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have a forced a Game 7 clash against the defending NBA champion Warriors.

Kings have homecourt advantage with what could be the most raucous Golden 1 Center audience to date.

The two teams have been going blow for blow in the series, each team missing potential game-winning shots, each team having blowout victories over one another and stellar performances throughout.

The Warriors will have to quickly regroup and try to rediscover the energy and efficiency they had in a 123-116 win Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Curry says it will start with smart basketball despite the challenging atmosphere.

Kings Coach Mike Brown joked he doesn't have “magic dust” regarding what to do against the Warriors other than compete with the same physical authority on both ends because he has seen Golden State thrive through all the toughest moments.

“We're going to have to play at our best. Again, they’re the champions,” he said. “We’re going to have to play at an elite level for 48 minutes against these guys because they’re going to bring it, trust me.”

Kings vs. Warriors Game 7 Updates

Hella-Lujah

WATCH ALSO: