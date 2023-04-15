x
Sacramento Kings

Kings drop Warriors in return to playoffs | Updates

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors Kicked off a first-time ever matchup for the post season, and the Kings came out on top.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123. 

The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

Playoff Updates

Fox and Monk at 67 Points so Far

Highlights: 4th Quarter Fox

Record for Fox

De'Aaron Fox Playoff Praise

Highlights: Harrison Barnes

Alex Len Praise

Kings Stats

Second Wind

Highlight: Malik Monk helps Kings take lead

Kings take lead into 4th Quarter

3rd Quarter Push

Warriors up by 10 near end of 3rd Quarter

Free Throw Opportunities

Highlights: Domantas Sabonis

Warriors Defense

4/19 from 3 pts for Kings

The Gap Widens

Halftime: Warriors lead 61-55

Highlight: Malik Monk

Shot Selection in 2nd Quarter

Keegan Murray Coaching

Highlight: Fox with the Steal

Steph Curry Update

Alex Len Highlights

1st Quarter Update

The Kings and the Warriors are neck and neck at the end of the 1st Quarter. 35-35.

Alex Len on Defense

Thompson Fouls Fox

De'Aaron Fox makes two free throws after being fouled by Klay Thompson toward the end of the 1st Quarter.

Lyles with Another 3

Trey Lyles buries another 3-pointer with roughly a minute to go in the 1st quarter.

Trey Lyles for the 3

Kings Offense

Mitchell for 3!

De'Aaron Fox Highlights

Kings Jump Shots Not Connecting

Harrison Barnes Takes the Offensive

Steph Curry Turnover

Golden 1 Comes Alive

Return of the Kings

Kings Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox in the Playoffs

Focal Points for the Kings

Pregame Press Conference

What to Watch

The Sacramento Kings highlight five things for fans to watch in their matchup with the Warriors. This includes rebounds, turnover trouble and how the respective coaches will use their knowledge of one another in the game.

