Kings drop Warriors in return to playoffs | Updates

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors Kicked off a first-time ever matchup for the post season, and the Kings came out on top.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123.

The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

"Cute Story" Kings: 1

Defending Champs: 0#SacramentoProud — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

De'Aaron Fox & Malik Monk have a combined 67 points in their first career playoff games.



How we feeling Kentucky? — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

It's CLUTCH TIME, so you know what that means ... pic.twitter.com/FJvVdK4vNh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 16, 2023

With 36 points and counting tonight vs. GSW, De'Aaron Fox has set the record for most points by a player in their playoff debut in franchise history.



Fox passes Eddie Johnson (25, 4/18/84 at LAL) and Jerry Lucas (25, 3/22/64 vs. PHI) — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 16, 2023

Somebody somewhere hasn't watched De'Aaron Fox since Kentucky and is just learning the man can shoot.



4/8 from deep tonight. 36 points. 13 in the 4Q — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Mike Brown rolling with Alex Len over Domantas Sabonis for extended minutes in the 4Q wasn't on my bingo card. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Alex Len deserves a standing ovation. What a game. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings only manage to extend their lead from 1 to 4 with Steph Curry out to start the 4Q (less than 3 minutes). They did go on that 3Q run with Steph out though.



Going to be a wild finish. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings shooting is waking up! — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Activate 4th quarter Fox. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

MALIK MONK 😤



The Kings close the quarter on a 15-4 run to retake the lead headed into the fourth 👑 pic.twitter.com/yomswEWuWI — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 16, 2023

The Kings were down 10 & Golden State was in full control. Sacramento explodes on a 15-4 run to take the lead heading into the 4th quarter. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Fox three. Kings making a push here late 3Q. Fans are alive. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Ouch. Looney misses two free throws, Warriors get the offensive board, and Curry hits a three.



Warriors up 10. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings free throws the only thing keeping Sac in this game. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Per Kings:



Domantas Sabonis has a double-double tonight vs. GSW. He is the first Kings player with a double-double in the playoffs since Bonzi Wells (17 points, 11 rebounds) on May 5, 2006 vs. SAS. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 16, 2023

Gotta give credit where it's due. Warriors are playing strong defense on Sabonis. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings are in control of their own destiny. They hit shots, they can win the series.



Gotta start cashing in on these deep looks. 4/19 from 3pt. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Suddenly Warriors up 10 here early 3Q. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Halftime: Warriors lead 61-55.



Close game as expected. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Not as big of a fan of the Kings shot selection here in this 2nd quarter. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings are having a lot of intense conversations with Keegan Murray. Nothing dramatic, but they are definitely in his ear coaching him up. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

When's the last time we've seen Steph Curry hit the side of the backboard. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Clear out when ALen comin' thru the lane 😤#FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/DFA92pDDWY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 16, 2023

The Kings and the Warriors are neck and neck at the end of the 1st Quarter. 35-35.

Alex Len with the swat after the slam. Didn't know if he was going to play in this series. He's earned the minutes. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

De'Aaron Fox makes two free throws after being fouled by Klay Thompson toward the end of the 1st Quarter.

Klay Thompson picks up his 2nd foul in the closing seconds of the 1Q — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Trey Lyles buries another 3-pointer with roughly a minute to go in the 1st quarter.

Pay. Trey. Lyles. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Trey Lyles subs in. Trey Lyles buries three.



Been like that all season. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings playing very smart on offense and getting a lot of good looks. They start falling and Sac will be in great shape. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Kings finally get their first three. Davion Mitchell hit it. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Foxy turns on the jets and gets the TUFF bucket in traffic 😤@Swipathefox | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/Fgh2J6Arso — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 16, 2023

Kings can't buy a jumper early, 5/14 FG & 0/6 3PT, but they are still playing hard and trail 15-14 early. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Harrison Barnes is in ATTACK mode vs his former team. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Fox is guarding Curry. But Curry isn't guarding Fox.



Been that way all season with star guards vs Sacramento. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 16, 2023

Wanna know what the loudest place on earth sounds like? Allow me to introduce you to @Golden1Center. Kings vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/34TEXGje8A — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 16, 2023

The world has been waiting 6 years to see Playoff Swipa 🦊 pic.twitter.com/QFCimfUE6u — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 15, 2023

Mike Brown's two focal points for his team coming into tonight's game:

1. Play Physical

2. Play with Pace — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 15, 2023

The Sacramento Kings highlight five things for fans to watch in their matchup with the Warriors. This includes rebounds, turnover trouble and how the respective coaches will use their knowledge of one another in the game.

𝟓 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 for in the Kings Game 1 matchup against the Warriors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LEluXwEWqg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 15, 2023

