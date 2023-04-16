How to watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 2

After an adrenaline-fueled Game 1 clash, here's how to catch the next game in the Kings vs. Warriors playoff series.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands watched as Sacramento hosted the defending champions in the first battle for Northern California supremacy Saturday. But the series isn't over yet.

The Sacramento Kings took down the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center and are hoping for a repeat performance. However, the Warriors are also looking to rebound themselves Monday.

"It's not going to get any easier. It's not going to stay the same. It's going to get a lot harder because the more games you win and your opponent loses, the desperation starts kicking in a little. They're the NBA champions; they've been through it all," said Kings Coach Mike Brown.

After an adrenaline-fueled Game 1, here's where to catch the next game.

How to Watch

The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be aired on TNT at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17.

However, you can also tune in through NBA League Pass or Sactown Sports 1140AM.

If those options aren't enough, Game 2 is a home game for Sacramento, so fans can also buy a ticket to see the event in person.

Tickets

Ticket prices for Game 1 were historic. According to Tickpick, ticket prices for Game 1 were the most expensive they've ever been for a first round playoff series.

Game 2 is still pricey, but nowhere near the prices Game 1 had.

Ticketmaster has seats for as low as $265, StubHub has them for as low as $243, and SeatGeek has them going for around $278.

Watch Party

Kings fans can head to Section 916 for a free outdoor watch zone on L Street, between 5th and 6th streets. Keep in mind, the area is standing room only and space is available on a first-come, first served basis. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

