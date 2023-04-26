Warriors take lead in playoff series against Kings

The Warriors were able to take Game 5 in Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are on the ropes after dropping Game 5 to the Golden State Warriors.

The defending NBA champions took the lead in the 2nd Quarter and never looked back.

Before the game, much was made of De'Aaron Fox's finger injury. Fox played and led his team, but wasn't able to bring home the win at the Golden 1 Center.

Game 6 will bring the series back to the Chase Center in San Francisco, which has now become a must-win game for the Kings.

Playoff Updates

Warriors take Game 5. Kings will have to win Friday in Golden State to keep their season alive. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Warriors take game 5. Kings have to take care of business in San Francisco on Friday night to force a game 7 at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 27, 2023

Offensive Foul

Kings get the ball after an unsuccessful challenge by the Warriors.

Huge call here. Offensive foul on Looney under review. Warriors lead 117-114 with 1:11 to go. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: Malik Monk

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors take another timeout as they lead 111-109.

5th Foul for Wiggins

5th foul on Wiggins. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

5th Foul for Thompson

5th foul on Klay Thompson. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Scary Moment for Monk

Scary moment for Malik Monk who took a nasty fall after a common foul.



Monk got back up on his own power and walked to the bench, telling teammates he was alright. He stayed in and hit one of the free throws. pic.twitter.com/ea6MAd89s3 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

3rd Quarter

Warriors lead by 9 heading to the 4th quarter.



Kings going to need another big start to the quarter like Game 4. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Fox comes out of nowhere for the block then hits the floater on the other end 🦊 @swipathefox | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/s46rj3fZpF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors take a timeout as the lead the Kings by 3.

Highlight: Malik Monk

Barnes at 9 points

9 points for Harrison Barnes here in the 3rd quarter. Matching his Game 4 total. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell has done such a great job against Steph Curry. It needs to be talked about more. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Harrison Barnes

Kings are going to Harrison Barnes in the post now. Andrew Wiggins just picked up his 4th foul. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors call a timeout as they lead 78-71.

Shooting Woes

Kings first quarter shooting is nowhere to be found. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Kings Timeout

Kings call a timeout as Warriors lead 76-68.

De'Aaron Fox has 22 points, 5 rebounds & 6 assists with a fractured finger.



The least the rest of the Kings could do is step up and give the man some help.



Warriors up 8 here in the 3Q. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

4th Foul on Thompson

4th foul on Klay Thompson. That's huge for the Kings. He has 20 points to lead Golden State. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Fox Technical Foul

De'Aaron Fox is getting fed up with the officiating. He was just issued a tech after he thought Wiggins fouled him on a layup. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Credit Where It's Due

Kevon Looney is in his bag. 15 rebounds & he's getting the Warriors 2nd chance opportunities without even getting an offensive board. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Huerter Gets Started

Kevin Huerter hits a three to start the 3rd quarter. Kings need more of that. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Halftime

The Warriors lead the Kings 60-56 at halftime.

Kings offense really dropped off in that 2nd quarter after a hot start. Warriors lead 60-56.



Both teams have shot a combined 44 threes. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Curry Fouled

Steph Curry was down for a while holding his side after Malik Monk ran through him. Play was reviewed & called a common foul. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Kings Shooting

Klay Thompson is heating up. And the Kings have gone cold. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Kings Timeout

The Kings take a full timeout after Klay Thompson ties the game 50-50 with a 30-foot shot. A little less than 4 minutes remain in the first half of the game.

Highlight: Davion Mitchell

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Kings shoot 8 for 12 from 3-point range

Sacramento shot 66.7% (8 of 12) from 3-point range in the first quarter 😤



🔥 Keegan Murray 2 of 2

🔥 @swipathefox 3 of 3

🔥 @hoopculture13 2 of 3

🔥 @TreyLyles 1 of 2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

1st Quarter

Sacramento Kings lead the Golden State Warriors 36-33.

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors call for a full timeout with 4 minutes to go in the 1st Quarter. The score is 19-28, Kings.

De'Aaron Fox's shooting hand looks fine to me! 3/3 from 3pt range here in the 1st quarter. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Keeg getting it done on both ends 💪 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/mSeZzLyg0f — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

Fox for 3

De'Aaron Fox nails a 3 point shot. Trey Lyles follows suit later on with a 3-point, and Fox sinks another 3-pointer in quick sucession.

Murray 3-pointer

Keegan Murray has figured the Warriors out. Maybe he can share the secret with Kevin Huerter. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Keeg knocks down his first triple of the night 👌



He's up to a quick 7 PTS on 3-of-4 shooting 🔥 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/MuPfUS57ZV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray picking up where he left off. 7 points to start this game. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Highlight: Kings

Kings start Game 5 with lockdown defense and a fastbreak bucket 🔥 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/nhyt4jeavc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

De'Aaron Fox for 3

De'Aaron Fox buries his first 3pt attempt! Great sign. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Kings Strike 1st

The Kings start the 1st Quarter with points from Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Game 5 Begins

Coach Brown Honored

The first ever unanimous NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown is honored before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/8LaKpKUpE2 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

Kings Starting Lineup

Playing Through Injuries

“You want your guys to have a not only a mental toughness but a physical toughness, and it’s great when it starts with your leadership and trickles down.”



🎙️ Mike Brown on what it means to have Fox and Sabonis playing through injuries when the team needs them most pic.twitter.com/VofxJEEDBh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

Warriors Expectations

Steve Kerr says the Warriors have fully expected De'Aaron Fox to play & have kept their preparation the same. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 27, 2023

De'Aaron Fox Available for Game 5

INJURY UPDATE vs. Golden State Warriors 4/26:



De’Aaron Fox (left index finger avulsion fracture) - AVAILABLE — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 27, 2023

Calm Before the Storm

Calm before the storm. Every fan in attendance will receive a “Feel the roar” t-shirt. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/LsS8VgXtJX — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 26, 2023

Fox in Practice

De’Aaron Fox looks great today in practice. He’s wearing protection on his left index finger. Doesn’t seem to be affecting his shot one bit. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/lyrx0zHTQz — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 26, 2023

WATCH ALSO: