Sacramento Kings

Warriors take lead in playoff series against Kings

The Warriors were able to take Game 5 in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are on the ropes after dropping Game 5 to the Golden State Warriors.

The defending NBA champions took the lead in the 2nd Quarter and never looked back.

Before the game, much was made of De'Aaron Fox's finger injury. Fox played and led his team, but wasn't able to bring home the win at the Golden 1 Center.

Game 6 will bring the series back to the Chase Center in San Francisco, which has now become a must-win game for the Kings.

Playoff Updates

Offensive Foul

Kings get the ball after an unsuccessful challenge by the Warriors.

Highlight: Malik Monk

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors take another timeout as they lead 111-109.

5th Foul for Wiggins

5th Foul for Thompson

Scary Moment for Monk

3rd Quarter

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors take a timeout as the lead the Kings by 3.

Highlight: Malik Monk

Barnes at 9 points

Davion Mitchell

Harrison Barnes

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors call a timeout as they lead 78-71.

Shooting Woes

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Kings Timeout

Kings call a timeout as Warriors lead 76-68.

4th Foul on Thompson

Fox Technical Foul

Credit Where It's Due

Huerter Gets Started

Halftime 

The Warriors lead the Kings 60-56 at halftime.

Curry Fouled

Kings Shooting 

Kings Timeout

The Kings take a full timeout after Klay Thompson ties the game 50-50 with a 30-foot shot. A little less than 4 minutes remain in the first half of the game.

Highlight: Davion Mitchell

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Kings shoot 8 for 12 from 3-point range

1st Quarter

Sacramento Kings lead the Golden State Warriors 36-33. 

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox 

Warriors Timeout

The Warriors call for a full timeout with 4 minutes to go in the 1st Quarter. The score is 19-28, Kings.

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Fox for 3

De'Aaron Fox nails a 3 point shot. Trey Lyles follows suit later on with a 3-point, and Fox sinks another 3-pointer in quick sucession.

Murray 3-pointer

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Highlight: Kings

De'Aaron Fox for 3

Kings Strike 1st

The Kings start the 1st Quarter with points from Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Game 5 Begins

Coach Brown Honored

Kings Starting Lineup

Playing Through Injuries

Warriors Expectations

De'Aaron Fox Available for Game 5

Calm Before the Storm

Fox in Practice

