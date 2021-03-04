Kuzma's season-high 30 points lead Lakers past Kings 115-94

The Lakers, playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond, easily dismissed the Kings 115-94 on Friday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Sacramento Kings 115-94.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and eight assists as the Lakers bounced back from a 15-point loss to Milwaukee two nights earlier.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Markieff Morris had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Already without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and newly signed center Andre Drummond, the Lakers lost reserve guard Wesley Matthews to an injury in the first quarter.