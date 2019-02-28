SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings (31-30) continue their homestand on Friday, March 1, with what's essentially a must-win game against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-29). The Clippers have had the Kings' number throughout the regular season, winning the three earlier meetings decisively. As Sacramento continues its push to end a 12-season long playoff drought, the Clippers are one of the teams standing in this young team's way. The Kings are two games behind the Clippers, who hold the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoff standings.

The Sacramento Kings will take the court shorthanded on Friday night after losing rookie Marvin Bagley III to a knee injury sustained in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-14) earlier in the week. An MRI conducted on Thursday, Feb. 28, revealed a left knee sprain for Bagley who will be reevaluated in approximately 1-2 weeks, per the Kings. Bagley has appeared in 47 games for the Kings this season with two starts in Toronto and Minnesota. The former Duke star has accrued an average of 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for Sacramento. In the month of February, Bagley recorded double-doubles in six contests and reached a new career-high in scoring (32 points).

Marvin Bagley III is the only injury listed for the Sacramento Kings while the L.A. Clippers have listed forwards Wilson Chandler and Luc Mbah a Moute as out.

It's sure to be a playoff atmosphere at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 1, when the Sacramento Kings (31-30) look to snap their four-game losing streak to the L.A. Clippers (34-29) -- the only team standing in the way of a spot in the postseason.

L.A. Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Friday, March 1, 2019

Friday, March 1, 2019 WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

7 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

