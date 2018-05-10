LeBron James is a winner for the first time as a Laker.

James scored 18 points in a back-and-forth first half before resting in the second half, watching his teammates pull out a 128-123 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Brandon Ingram missed two free throws with 10 seconds left, but Kyle Kuzma tipped in the second miss to give the Lakers a 126-123 lead. Wenyen Gabriel had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but it hit the front of the rim.

Ingram finished with 31 points, 11 from the free throw line.

De'Aaron Fox scored all of his 18 points in the first half, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range for Sacramento. Second overall pick Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

KINGS: Buddy Hield added 16 points with four of Sacramento's 13 3-pointers.

LAKERS: Lonzo Ball missed his third straight game and Rajon Rondo also didn't play, leaving a starting backcourt of Ingram and Josh Hart. ... Michael Beasley left the game after 20 scoreless minutes with a right rib contusion. ... The Lakers held their first LGBT Pride Night, presenting the "Laces of Unity" award before the game to former NBA player Jason Collins. Jeanie Buss, the Lakers' controlling owner and president, dyed her hair multiple colors in support of the occasion.

UP NEXT: Sacramento (1-1) plays Golden State on Friday at Key Arena for the first game played in Seattle in a decade. The Lakers (1-2) take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

