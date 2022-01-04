LeBron, Monk lead Lakers' late rally past Kings, 122-114

The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 for their fourth win in five games.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 for their fourth win in five games. LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James.