Lillard has 44 and Blazers down Kings 123-119

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Damian Lillard had 44 points, including 10 straight at a key moment down the stretch, to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Enes Kanter added 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break.

De’Aaron Fox had 32 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which had six players in double figures.

Sacramento went up 108-103 with 3:49 to go on Harrison Barnes’ layup and Buddy Hield’s 3. Lillard responded with a pullup jumper, a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession.