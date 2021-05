Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 104-93 victory at Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 104-93 victory at Indiana.

The Kings have won four straight and swept the two-game series from Pacers for the first time in five years.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.