Marvin Bagley III arrived in Sacramento on Friday afternoon after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 21.
The 19-year-old landed in the Capitol City shortly after 1 p.m. and received a warm welcome by the Kings brass and fans waiting for pictures and autographs.
There are billboards of Bagley, throughout the city, welcoming the newest draft pick.
Later that day, around 6 p.m., he took center stage during Concerts in the Park at Cesar Chavez Park where thousands of fans showed up to celebrate. He spoke to the large crowd, handed out free T-shirts and took selfies.
Kings have "Secured the Bagley" -- as many signs read -- and the new Bagley era is officially underway in Sacramento.