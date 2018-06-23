Marvin Bagley III arrived in Sacramento on Friday afternoon after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 21.

The 19-year-old landed in the Capitol City shortly after 1 p.m. and received a warm welcome by the Kings brass and fans waiting for pictures and autographs.

There are billboards of Bagley, throughout the city, welcoming the newest draft pick.

Later that day, around 6 p.m., he took center stage during Concerts in the Park at Cesar Chavez Park where thousands of fans showed up to celebrate. He spoke to the large crowd, handed out free T-shirts and took selfies.

Marvin Bagley III received a Sacramento welcome fit for a King. Check out his day since touching down in the Capital City on Friday as the newest member of the Kings.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Kcins16MrA pic.twitter.com/c8Xsl1fJT7 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 23, 2018

Kings have "Secured the Bagley" -- as many signs read -- and the new Bagley era is officially underway in Sacramento.

© 2018 KXTV