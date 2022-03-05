x
Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

The Dallas Mavericks overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday
Fans cheer as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) celebrates his three-point basket in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Saturday, March, 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) - Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. 

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points for Dallas. The Kings had a chance to tie, but Harrison Barnes’ 30-footer went off the rim and Justin Holiday converted the miss for a layup for the game’s final points. 

Dallas trailed by 19 at Golden State last Sunday before rallying for a 107-101 victory. The Mavericks have won five straight. 

De’Aaron Fox matched a career high with 44 points for Sacramento. Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain.

