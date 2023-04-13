Mike Brown named NBCA 'Coach of the Year' after Sacramento Kings make it to playoffs

The award is voted upon by head coaches of all 30 NBA teams.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings received the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) 'Coach of the Year' award Thursday.

Named after former NBCA head Michael H. Goldberg, the association's annual award recognizes NBA Head Coaches who show dedication to the sport of basketball and its community.

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” said Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown. “We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day."

The Kings head coach also said the award is a reflection of the caliber of men Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox assembled.

According to the NBCA:

The Kings lead the league in scoring, averaging 120.7 ppg

They also lead the NBA in offensive rating at 118.6, the highest one season rating since the NBA began keeping this statistic

In addition, the Kings ranked in the Top 10 in numerous offensive categories

"I also want to recognize our medical staff, who have been an integral ingredient to our success and worked tirelessly to maximize our players’ health throughout the year," Brown said. "Additionally, our coaching staff has been invaluable in supporting our organization and working with my obsession for perfection. Lastly, this recognition is especially meaningful to me because it honors the legacy of Michael Goldberg – a personal friend who worked tirelessly for NBA coaches, always doing so with integrity and class.”

The NBA will announce its Coach of the Year during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.