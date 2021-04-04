Milwaukee Bucks slip past Sacramento Kings 129-128 without Giannis Antetokounmpo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 33 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-128. Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points, seven assists and a season-best 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks have won three straight following consecutive losses to the Celtics, Knicks and Clippers. Antetokounmpo was held out because of left knee soreness, one day after the reigning two-time MVP scored 47 points in a 127-109 win over Portland.