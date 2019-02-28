SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings (31-29) come off a disappointing loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota (29-31) Monday night and will face one of the toughest challenges of the season when they host the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (46-14) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27. After a 144-109 loss to "The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in November, the Kings will be looking to split the regular season series and pick up a statement win over an NBA Finals contender.

There are no injuries for the Sacramento Kings to report for Wednesday night's game against the Bucks. Milwaukee guards George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo are listed as out for the Bucks while guard Sterling Brown is listed as day-to-day.

Wednesday night's game is a culmination of a day-long community outreach event hosted by the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks called the "Team Up for Change" summit. The day's events focused on addressing social injustice will culminate with a halftime performance from seven-time GRAMMY winner Big Boi, of the hip-hop duo Outkast, who served as the keynote speaker for the "Team Up For Change" summit. You can read more about the "Team Up For Change" summit here.

The Kings are ninth in the Western Conference standings, knocking on the door of the NBA Playoffs with only two games separating Sacramento from the seventh seed currently held by the L.A. Clippers (34-28).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

