SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe scored 24 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 127-106 despite an off night for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 34-6 and extended the best start in franchise history. Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The reigning MVP took only nine shots and picked up three of his four fouls in the first half. De'Aaron Fox had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored 19 before limping off the court and into the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

QUOTABLE:

"We’ve just got to go Jesus, ask Jesus to heal us real quick." - Buddy Hield when asked about this season's injuries continuing to take a toll on the roster.

SUPERSTAR:

Grammy award winning hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco performed at halftime and even took time before the game speaking with Sacramento area youth about his journey to success and the impact writing has had on his career.

UP NEXT:

The 18-21 Orlando Magic visit the now 15-24 Sacramento Kings Monday at 7:00 p.m. and the Milwaukee Bucks head to Portland tomorrow to face the 16-23 Trail Blazers.