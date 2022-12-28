Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired.

De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings had lost three of four at home.

The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown. They had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points for Denver after a 30-point performance Tuesday in the Nuggets' victory in the opener of the two-game series in Sacramento. Bones Hyland scored 20 points in his first start of the season.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic had seven rebounds and six assists.

Kings: Sacramento coach Mike Brown missed his second consecutive game after he entered the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Jordi Fernandez took his place. … The Kings received a technical foul after a delay of game call with 11:09 left in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Miami on Friday.

Kings: Host Utah on Friday in the final game of a six-game homestand.

