Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally.

Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk’s game-winning play.

The Kings missed five free throws over the final 69 seconds and lost for the 10th time in 11 games. They will host the Lakers on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.