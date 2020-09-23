New Kings GM Monte McNair commits to Luke Walton as coach

New Kings general manager Monte McNair publicly supported head coach Luke Walton during his introductory news conference on Wednesday.

New Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair says he is looking forward to working with coach Luke Walton to revive a franchise that has the longest current playoff drought in the NBA.

McNair was hired after a long tenure as an executive in Houston to replace Vlade Divac. He backed Walton publicly during his introductory news conference.

Walton is the team’s 10th coach since the Kings last made the playoffs in Rick Adelman’s final season in 2005-06.