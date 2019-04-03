SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday's home contest against the lowly New York Knicks comes at a good time for the Sacramento Kings.

Losers of three straight and back at .500 with a 31-31 overall record, Sacramento hosts a New York team already focused on the offseason and June's NBA Draft as a team that only has 13 wins on the season and positioning for more ping-pong balls for the Lottery. Familiar territory for the Kings.

But this season's different.

With 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Kings find themselves in a playoff race, trailing the Spurs in the eighth and final playoff position in the NBA's Western Conference by three games. And with arguably their toughest opposition in their rear-view mirror, the Kings remain confident that they can end a 13 season playoff drought.

The Kings and Knicks will meet for the first time this season, and for the first time this week. Sacramento will begin a four-game Eastern conference road trip that will begin at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Fortunately for the Kings, they will look for continued success against Eastern Conference opposition at the Golden 1 Center, as they boast an 8-2 record against East opponents. Sacramento is looking to notch their second straight win over the Knicks after splitting the season series with New York last season.

Sacramento is 19-13 at Golden 1 Center this season, which bodes well against a Knicks team who has collected just seven road wins this season.

The Kings will be without rookie big-man Marvin Bagley III, who was lost to a left knee sprain suffered in last Wednesday's contest against the Bucks. Bagley is scheduled to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks from last Thursday, which means that there is a chance he could be available when the Kings and Knicks meet again on Saturday in The Big Apple.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III reacts as he got injured his knee during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The Bucks won, in overtime,141-140.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

The Knicks will be shorthanded on Monday, playing without the services of center DeAndre Jordan (ankle), Frank Ntilikina (groin) and Mario Hezonja (left leg contusion).

Days after the Sacramento District Attorney released the findings of the Stephon Clark investigation, the Kings are preparing for potential demonstrations outside the Golden 1 Center. The team issued a statement Monday morning regarding the security measures at Downtown Commons, providing important information for fans attending the game.

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Monday, March 4, 2019

Monday, March 4, 2019 WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

7 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

