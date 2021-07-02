Jokic scores 50 but Nuggets tripped up by Kings 119-114

Kings beat the Nuggets for the third time this season, overcoming a career-high 50-point performance from Nikola Jokic, in Saturday's 119-114 victory by Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114 to complete a season sweep.

Barnes made five 3s, shot 10 of 16 overall and scored 13 points in the third quarter for Sacramento, and also made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

The Kings also got a season scoring high from rookie Tyrese Haliburton with 23 points, while Buddy Hield saw his streak of 87-consecutive games with a 3-pointer made, snapped after finishing 0/9 from the perimeter.

Hield did finish with five points on 1/11 shooting and dished out a team high seven assists in the victory.

Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The Nuggets big man had 12 assists and nine rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. But the Nuggets lost their third straight.