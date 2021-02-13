Vucevic scores 42, Carter-Williams helps Magic beat Kings

Nikola Vucevic scored 42 points and matched his career high of six 3-pointers as the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 123-112.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored 42 points and matched his career high of six 3-pointers as the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 123-112.

Michael Carter-Williams returned for the Magic after missing more than five weeks and scored 15 of his season-best 21 points in the third quarter. Playing for the first time since a sprained left foot sidelined him for 18 games, Carter-Williams also had seven assists and seven rebounds.

Vucevic shot 17 of 22 and grabbed nine rebounds. Terrence Ross added 18 points for the Magic, who won for the fourth time in 19 games.

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who had won seven of nine.