Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings 123-109.
Brandon Ingram added 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Pelicans (35-44), who never trailed.
New Orleans has won four of five.
Damian Jones had 22 points for Sacramento.
The Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season, trailed by three at halftime but couldn’t keep up when the Pelicans went on a shooting streak in the second half.
