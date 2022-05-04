x
Sacramento Kings

Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West

The Kings dropped the season's Sacramento finale at Golden 1 Center and finished with an overall home record of 16-25.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings 123-109. 

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Pelicans (35-44), who never trailed. 

New Orleans has won four of five. 

Damian Jones had 22 points for Sacramento. 

The Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season, trailed by three at halftime but couldn’t keep up when the Pelicans went on a shooting streak in the second half.

