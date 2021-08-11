Suns hold off Kings 109-104 with help from overturned call

The Suns led by 21 early in the fourth quarter but the Kings made a late push over the final five minutes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104.

Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece.

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 26 points, De'Aaron Fox chipped in with 24 points, but the Kings were unable to overcome 24 turnovers resulting in 38 points for Phoenix, despite trimming the 24-point Suns lead to just three points down the stretch.