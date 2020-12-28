Suns use 2 big 2nd-half runs to beat Kings 116-100

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 leading the Phoenix Suns over the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away with two big second-half runs to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday night.

Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set in Sacramento.

That loss snapped the Suns’ winning streak at nine.