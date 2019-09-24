SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the NBA visits India next weekend, not only will the country play host to Kings, but possibly a president, too.

While speaking at a rally in Houston this past Sunday, President Donald Trump mentioned to a roaring applause how Mumbai will play host to two NBA franchises, the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers. Trump then asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in attendance, if he would be invited to the games.

"Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful. I may come."

When the Kings and Pacers square off, it will be the first time ever an NBA game is played in India. The teams face off twice while abroad, first on Friday, Oct. 4 and again on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Kings return to Sacramento for their first home preseason game at the Golden 1 Center against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Kings' regular season kicks off on the road against the Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and then at home against the Portland Trailblazers on Friday, Oct. 25.

