Raptors use 70-point first half to rout Kings 124-101

Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points and the Toronto Raptors used a 70-point first half to rout the Sacramento Kings 124-101
Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox reacts during his team's loss to the Toronto Raptors in NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Toronto Raptors used a 70-point first half to rout the Sacramento Kings 124-101. 

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-most 53 field goals. 

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference road trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.

